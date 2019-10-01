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  • Brighter. Whiter. Stronger. Brighter. Whiter. Stronger. Brighter. Whiter. Stronger.

    X-tremeUltinon LED Car headlight bulb

    12985BWX2

    Brighter. Whiter. Stronger.

    Philips X-tremeUltinon LED [~H7] features premium LUXEON LED with 6000 Kelvin. Our patented SafeBeam technology projects 200% brighter light exactly where you need it. Built to last with advanced AirCool design.

    See all benefits

    X-tremeUltinon LED Car headlight bulb

    Similar products

    See all Headlights

    Brighter. Whiter. Stronger.

    Bright white LED headlights for high-end look

    • Type of lamp: H7
    • +200% brighter light
    • Advanced automotive system
    • Number of bulbs: 2
    Get 200% brighter light for superior visibility

    Get 200% brighter light for superior visibility

    Driving in the dark is demanding, so you rely on your headlights. Forward and peripheral vision are both important to enhance your driving ability for a safer drive. With an intense bright beam, Philips X-tremeUltinon LED headlights for cars improve your visibility by up to 200%. Once you experience this daylight–like effect, you’ll always prefer LED. The more you can see, the better you perform, the faster you react and the safer you are. So don’t let darkness win, choose Philips and start driving at night with greater confidence and control.

    Powerful bright light, directed exactly where you need it

    Powerful bright light, directed exactly where you need it

    The best headlights are not simply the ones that produce the strongest light. Creating ever brighter LED bulbs for cars is the easier task. It’s what you do with that extra light that matters. Uncontrolled bright light is not ideal for driving and can create dangerous glare. Fitted with SafeBeam technology, Philips LED headlights concentrate light where you need it. The uniform and accurate beam pattern is designed according to road safety regulations for halogen headlights. With more precise control of light, you have greater visibility, making you a better and safer night-time driver.

    Designed for projector headlights. Extra boost to reflector.

    Designed for projector headlights. Extra boost to reflector.

    The Philips X-tremeUltinon LED lights are designed specifically for complex projector headlights. At the same time they provide extra boost when used in reflector luminaires and hence serve you in a wide variety of car models, regardless of your luminaire.

    Durable headlights that can last as long as your car

    Durable headlights that can last as long as your car

    You want bright and stylish headlights. But you don’t want to keep replacing failed lamps. That’s a major weakness of conventional headlights; the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. At a higher light intensity level, LEDs last much longer, and Philips X-tremeUltinon LED products show superior durability. Due to features such as AirFlux and AirCool heat management systems, they last up to 12 years. With most cars replaced or upgraded within that time, your stylish new headlights should last you the lifetime of your car.

    6000 Kelvin color temperature for crisp white light

    With a color temperature of up to 6000 Kelvin, the Philips X-tremeUltinon LED headlight based on automotive grade LUXEON technology produces a bright white, daylight-like beam. With clearer vision you’re better able to spot obstacles and take the perfect driving line. And as you don’t have to strain to see the terrain ahead, brighter lights make for a more comfortable and exciting night-time drive.

    Upgrade your lights, upgrade your style

    Just like our eyes are windows into our souls, so your headlights say a lot about your car. If you’re looking to upgrade your style, without buying a newer car, upgrading your headlights is one of the smartest ways to spend your money. Your car is an expression of who you are, so make a style statement with Philips LED headlights. Instead of yellow, you’ll get a crisp, white and modern light. For that high-end look, smart drivers choose the superior style of Philips LED headlights.

    Innovative heat management systems for more lifetime

    LED headlight lamps generate heat that needs controlling. Philips AirFlux and AirCool technologies is a smart cooling system that diverts heat away from the light’s critical components. By increasing heat resistance, Philips LED headlights last longer than other comparable products currently on the market. But durable lights are not just about convenience and value for money, they're also about safety. You don't want your lights to fail while in use. With Philips LED lights you can drive in total serenity.

    Philips automotive lighting at the highest quality level

    The technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Automotive Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Major car manufacturers choose Philips lamps, because when you buy Philips, you buy quality. You get powerful bright light, and precise beam performance. You get high-end style. And you get an advanced LED lighting system for a safer, smoother and more enjoyable drive.

    Easy installation and compatible with many car models

    Designed to be easily installed in compatible vehicles, drivers with maintenance experience will be able to upgrade compatible headlights with ease. However, it’s recommended that you get your new Philips LED headlights installed by specialist mechanics – they will make sure you’re ready to go. While these headlights are compatible with a wide range of existing car models, not all car types are supported.

    Technical Specifications

    • Marketing specifications

      Expected benefits
      Advanced automotive system
      Product highlight
      • Brighter
      • Stronger
      • Whiter

    • Product description

      Application
      • High beam
      • Low beam
      Base
      PX26d
      Designation LED Type
      LED-HL [~H7]
      Homologation ECE
      NO
      Range
      X-tremeUltinon LED
      Technical features
      • AirCool
      • SafeBeam
      Technology
      LED
      Type
      H7

    • Lifetime

      Life time
      Up to 12 years

    • Light characteristics

      Color temperature
      Up to 6500  K
      Lumens
      1760

    • Electrical characteristics

      Wattage
      25  W
      Voltage
      12  V

    • Ordering information

      Order entry
      12985BWX2
      Ordering code
      39745128

    • Packaging Data

      Packaging type
      X2
      EAN1
      8727900397451
      EAN3
      8727900397468

    • Packed product information

      Gross weight per piece
      426  g
      Length
      18  cm
      Width
      15  cm
      Height
      6  cm
      Net weight per piece
      107  g
      MOQ (for professionals)
      12

    • Outerpack information

      Length
      38.1  cm
      Width
      16  cm
      Height
      20  cm
      Gross weight per piece
      3.2  kg

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