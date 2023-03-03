High-quality quartz glass for an enhanced safety

Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. So Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament at 2 800ºC and glass up to 800ºC) are able to withstand severe thermal shocks. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light. And more powerful light means an enhanced driving experience, however dark the road in front of you. All Philips quartz-glass lamps also offer a UV shield to protect your modern plastic optics from harmful UV rays.