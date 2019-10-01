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  • Feel safe, drive safe Feel safe, drive safe Feel safe, drive safe

    Vision More vision

    12498B2

    Feel safe, drive safe

    Our Signaling lamps are the choice of major car manufacturers. They offer best in class quality at competitive price.

    See all benefits

    Vision More vision

    Similar products

    See all Signaling and interior lighting

    Feel safe, drive safe

    Philips signaling lamps

    • Type of lamp: P21W
    • 12 V,21 W
    • Up to 30% more vision
    • Best value for money
    • Number of bulbs: 2
    Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

    Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

    For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

    Wide range of 12V lamps to meet all functions

    Wide range of 12V lamps to meet all functions

    Which 12V lamp for which function ? Philips Automotive offering includes all car specific functions : high beam, Low beal, front fog , front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, license plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights.

    Respecting high quality standards of the ECE homlogation

    Respecting high quality standards of the ECE homlogation

    Philips automotive products and services are considered best-in-class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximize the safety and comfort of our customers’ driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.

    Technical Specifications

    • Marketing specifications

      Expected benefits
      More light

    • Product description

      Application
      • Front indicator
      • Interior
      • License
      • Rear fog light
      • Rear indicator
      • Reversing light
      • Side indicator
      • Stop light
      • Boot light
      • Daytime running light
      • Tail light
      Base
      BA15s
      Designation
      P21W Vision
      Homologation ECE
      YES
      Range
      Vision
      Technology
      Conventional
      Type
      P21W

    • Electrical characteristics

      Wattage
      21  W
      Voltage
      12  V

    • Ordering information

      Order entry
      12498B2
      Ordering code
      5549130

    • Packaging Data

      Packaging type
      B2
      EAN1
      8711500055491
      EAN3
      8711559520131

    • Packed product information

      Height
      12.9  cm
      Net weight per piece
      7.7  g
      Gross weight per piece
      15  g
      Pack Quantity
      2
      MOQ (for professionals)
      20

    • Outerpack information

      Width
      13.5  cm
      Height
      13.1  cm
      Gross weight per piece
      0.3  kg

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