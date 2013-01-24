Home
VisionPlus

Conventional Interior and Signaling

12040VPB2
  • Feel safe, drive safe Feel safe, drive safe Feel safe, drive safe
    VisionPlus Conventional Interior and Signaling

    Feel safe, drive safe

    VisionPlus lamps produce more powerful light output compared to standard. VisionPlus is the performance choice for safety-conscious drivers. Offering high performance and excellent value, it is the right choice for demanding drivers. See all benefits

      Superior quality with enhanced visibility

      • Type of lamp: W5W
      • Pack of: 2
      • 12 V,21 W
      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting

      Wide range of 12V lamps to meet all functions

      Wide range of 12V lamps to meet all functions

      Which 12V lamp for which function ? Philips Automotive offering includes all car specific functions : high beam, Low beal, front fog , front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, license plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights.

      Respecting high quality standards of the ECE homlogation

      Philips automotive products and services are considered best-in-class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximize the safety and comfort of our customers’ driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.

      More powerful light output

      Brake lighting is visible earlier, thanks to a more powerful light output. The following vehicle’s breaking distance can be reduced by up to 3 meters at 100 km/h.

      Technical Specifications

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        12  V
        Wattage
        6  W

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        Up to 1500h

      • Light characteristics

        Lumens
        84  lm

      • Packaging Data

        EAN3
        8711559524184
        EAN1
        8711559524160
        Packaging type
        B2

      • Product description

        Application
        Interior
        Base
        W2,1x9,5d
        Designation
        WBT10
        Homologation ECE
        NO
        Range
        VisionPlus
        Technology
        Conventional
        Type
        WB T10

      • Outerpack information

        Gross weight per piece
        0.195  kg
        Height
        12  cm
        Length
        14.5  cm
        Width
        12  cm

      • Packed product information

        Pack Quantity
        2
        MOQ (for professionals)
        20
        Height
        13.5  cm
        Length
        0.95  cm
        Net weight per piece
        1.13  g
        Width
        9.5  cm

      • Ordering information

        Ordering code
        52416030

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        More light

