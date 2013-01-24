Home
BlueVision

Conventional Interior and Signaling

    BlueVision signaling and interior bulbs are designed for drivers seeking to personalize their vehicles. With BlueVision signaling and interior lamps, drivers enjoy a blue xenon effect unmatched in a fully homologated road-legal lamp. See all benefits

      Ultimate brightness and unique stylish blue light

      • Type of lamp: H6W
      • Pack of: 2
      • 12 V,6 W
      • Style
      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting

      Wide range of 12V lamps to meet all applications

      Which 12V lamp for which application? Philips Automotive offering includes all car specific functions : license plate lights, rear position/parking light, glove box lights, interior signaling, front parking lights.

      Respecting high quality standards of the ECE homlogation

      Philips automotive products and services are considered best-in-class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximize the safety and comfort of our customers’ driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.

      Xenon blue effect

      Philips interior and signaling lamps are the best choice for driver seeking a stylish effect. The cool white light provides greater visibility in all car applications (License plate lights, rear position/parking light, glove box lights, interior signaling, front parking lights).

      Technical Specifications

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        12  V
        Wattage
        6  W

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        500h

      • Light characteristics

        Lumens
        125  lm

      • Packaging Data

        Packaging type
        B2
        EAN1
        8711500245670
        EAN3
        8711500245687

      • Product description

        Application
        • Interior
        • Rear position/ parking light
        • Reversing light
        Base
        BAX9s
        Designation
        H6W BlueVision ultra
        Homologation ECE
        YES
        Range
        BlueVision
        Technology
        Conventional
        Type
        H6W

      • Outerpack information

        Gross weight per piece
        0.198  kg
        Height
        13  cm
        Length
        15  cm
        Width
        13.5  cm

      • Packed product information

        Gross weight per piece
        9.9  g
        Height
        12.9  cm
        Length
        6.7  cm
        Net weight per piece
        2.6  g
        Width
        2.7  cm

      • Ordering information

        Ordering code
        24567030
        Order entry
        12036BVB2

