Search terms

EN
AR

Ultinon Pro3100 SI

Signaling bulb

11066RU31B2
  • Stand out from the crowd Stand out from the crowd Stand out from the crowd
    -{discount-value}

    Ultinon Pro3100 SI Signaling bulb

    11066RU31B2

    Stand out from the crowd

    For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED [˜P21/5W] stop and tail lights. They are bright, intense red and look good so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits

    Ultinon Pro3100 SI Signaling bulb

    Stand out from the crowd

    For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED [˜P21/5W] stop and tail lights. They are bright, intense red and look good so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits

    Stand out from the crowd

    For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED [˜P21/5W] stop and tail lights. They are bright, intense red and look good so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits

    Ultinon Pro3100 SI Signaling bulb

    Stand out from the crowd

    For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED [˜P21/5W] stop and tail lights. They are bright, intense red and look good so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Signalling lights

      Stand out from the crowd

      Durable and vibrant LED signaling

      • LED-RED [~W21/5W]
      • Number of bulbs: 2
      • 12V, Intense red light
      • Advanced automotive system

      Signal your intent with brighter exterior lighting

      Signaling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what you’re doing, whether it’s reversing, maneuvering, turning or stopping. And when poor weather reduces visibility, bright and vibrant signaling is even more crucial. Philips Ultinon Pro3100 signaling lights give you the performance you need, allowing other drivers vital extra time to react. Upgrade your exterior lighting to a more intense white. Your vehicle says a lot about you, so make a style statement with Philips LED exterior signaling lights.

      Optimized for enhanced visibility

      The Philips Ultinon Pro3000 LED exterior lighting range is designed for smarter light distribution to project exterior signaling light where you need it (whether that’s reversing, stopping, or signaling). With wide-angle, uniform light, not only can you can see more of the road, but other drivers can also see more of you.

      Durable, long-lasting LED lighting

      You want bright and stylish lights, but you don’t want to keep replacing failed lamps. That's a major weakness of conventional signaling lights - the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. At the same light intensity, LEDs last much longer. Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED lights are extremely durable with their lifetime of 3,000 hours which is up to twice the lifespan of conventional W21/5W signaling bulbs (Philips W21/5W 12V). Replacing your conventional W21/5W with Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED lights will avoid multiple replacements in the future to save you money and time.

      Easy to install and compatible with most vehicles

      Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: the Philips Ultinon Pro3100 comes with standard caps so replacement is easy and quick.

      Easy to install on your vehicle

      Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: the Philips Ultinon Pro3100 comes with polarity-free design, so you don’t need to worry about the polarity during installation. It will save you time and make installation easier.

      Instant safety information for other drivers

      Compared to incandescent lamps, Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LEDs light up instantly to ensure that other drivers can react faster, keeping you safer.

      Technical Specifications

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        3000 hrs

      • Light characteristics

        Color temperature
        Red
        Lumens
        65/32

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Transform your lights
        Product highlight
        • ECE red color
        • Polarity-free
        • Easy to install

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        11066RU31B2
        Ordering code
        02196030

      • Outerpack information

        Height
        10.3  cm
        Length
        14.2  cm
        Width
        12.1  cm
        Gross weight per piece
        0.49  kg

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8719018021960
        EAN3
        8719018021977
        Packaging type
        B2

      • Packed product information

        Height
        13.5  cm
        Length
        9.5  cm
        Width
        1.5  cm
        MOQ (for professionals)
        10
        Pack Quantity
        2

      • Product description

        Application
        Stop light and rear position/parking lights
        Base
        W3x16q
        Designation
        LED-Red [˜W21/5W]
        Homologation ECE
        NO
        Range
        Ultinon Pro3100
        Technology
        LED
        Type
        LED-Red [~W21/5W]

      • Electrical characteristics

        Wattage
        1.75/0.65  W
        Voltage
        12  V

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.

          By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

          I understand

          You are about to visit a Philips global content page

          Continue

          You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

          I understand

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.