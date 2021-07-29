Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Consumer products
Get exactly the support you need
Looking for specific solutions for your product?
find your model here

What are the brushing modes for the Sonicare 9900 Prestige?

The Sonicare 9900 Prestige comes a with Premium A3 brush head that provides all the cleaning, whitening and gum health benefits you need. You shouldn’t need to change the default all-in-one Clean mode, which provides the dentist recommended two-minute brushing routine, with a six-segment brush pacer.

In case you would like to further customize it, you can do so easily in Sonicare app. There are five modes to choose between.

Clean mode (default)
Brushing time: 2 minutes
This mode removes plaque with superior efficiency in a two-minute program.

Deep Clean mode
Brushing time: 3 minutes
An extended version of the Clean mode, Deep Clean is the ideal choice for paying extra attention to trouble spots.   

White+ mode
Brushing time: 2 minutes 40 seconds
Great for removing surface stains caused by things like coffee and tea. The extra 40 seconds let you focus on polishing your front teeth.

Gum Health mode
Brushing time: 3 minutes 20 seconds
This mode adds extra time with reduced power designed to gently massage your gums for improved circulation and better gum health.

Sensitive mode 
Brushing time: 2 minutes
This mode offers brushing with less powerful vibration which is easier on your teeth and gums.
 

The information on this page applies to the following models: HX9992/21 , HX9992/22 .

Search by product number.

Search terms
Recommended results
    Where can I find my product number?

    Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D/10 or SA1300/02.

     

    There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
    Look on the box
    Look inside the product
    Look on the product
    Look on the manual
    Sorry, we did not find this product. Please check if you filled in the correct model number. The model number consists out of letters followed by numbers (e.g. HX9903, SP9820). In case the model number does not offer any results, we would like to advise you to reach out to our contact center.
    Search results for {words} ({number} products)

    We found {number} products that are available outside your country, so local promotions may not apply.

    Show products Hide products

    We found more than 1 product.

    Please choose your model based on the last 2 digits of your product number, for example RQ1280/21.

    Product image

    Product description

    Model number

    Back to all products
    Register your product
    Register your product

    Keep track of your product warranty coverage

    Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

    Get easy access to product support

    Register your product