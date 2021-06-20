The AirFree vent works with 4 oz/125 ml, 9 oz/260 ml and 11 oz/330 ml Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle, nipple and screw ring. You can always use the Anti-colic bottles without the AirFree vent.

It could be that you see fewer air bubbles when using the AirFree vent with the 11 oz/330 ml bottle. Do not worry, the AirFree vent will keep the nipple full of milk. The bubbles will leave the nipple via the leaf of the AirFree vent.