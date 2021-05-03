When you wonder if you can dry or store pasta made with your Philips pasta maker, please find out in the following lines how this works.
Can I dry or store pasta made in the Philips noodle maker?
Storing pasta from your Philips noodle maker
Please sprinkle flour on the noodles and then store them wrapped in plastic in the refrigerator.
Drying pasta
Please put your pasta on the kitchen counter for at least 24 hours and let it dry. After that, put the pasta in a box and let the box open for another 4 days.