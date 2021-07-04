Clean the microfiber pads of your Philips Vacuum regularly and replace the microfiber pads when the cleaning result is not as well as it used to be.

You can clean the pad by rinsing it under running water or in a washing machine. When you wash the pad in the washing machine, choose a gentle program with a maximum temperature of 60°C. Tumble dry at low heat only, do not bleach, iron or dry clean. Do not wash the pad in a dishwasher.

You can order a new set of microfiber pads by visiting our Online Shop.