NutriU app

Healthy eating starts with easy Airfryer recipes.


Want to make the most of your Philips Airfryer? Then you need the NutriU-app. The recipe app loaded with the best Airfryer recipes, tips and recommendations. Search hundreds of Airfryer recipes in the recipe finder, share your culinary creations and get ideas and inspiration from our community.

 

Philips NutirU app
300+

Recipes

4.5/5

Ratings & Reviews

92K+

Monthly Active users

Get inspired by easy Airfryer recipes for chicken, fries, pizza, vegetables and even dessert.

See what others are cooking

Street Food Style
Questions & Answers

كيف أقوم بتحميل تطبيق NutriU؟
يمكنك تحميل تطبيق NutriU عن طريق متجر تطبيقات Apple وتطبيقات Google Play. كل ما عليك فعله هو النقر على الروابط أعلاه أو فتح متجر التطبيقات ذي الصلة على جهازك والبحث عن تطبيق NutriU.
ما هو نوع الوصفات التي يمكنني العثور عليها في تطبيق NutriU؟
يحتوي تطبيق NutriU على مئات الوصفات للقلي والخبز والتحميص والشواء. بدءاً بالبطاطا المقلية والدجاج المقلي وصولاً إلى الخبز والكعك، يمكنك العثور على وصفات تناسب أي ذوق ونظام غذائي.
هل يمكنني تحميل وصفات جديدة إلى تطبيق NutriU؟
بالتأكيد! إذا قمتِ بطبخ إحدى وصفات Airfryer اللذيذة، يمكنك حفظها وتحميلها إلى كتاب الطبخ الخاص بك على تطبيق NutriU. قوم بتخزين جميع الوصفات المفضلة لديك في مكان واحد يسهل الوصول إليه الآن.
هل يمكنني مشاركة وصفاتي مع مستخدمي تطبيق NutriU الآخرين؟
متابعة المحتوى ومشاركته مع الطهاة الآخرين متاح فقط في هولندا وألمانيا والنمسا في الوقت الحالي. لا يزال بإمكانك الاستمتاع بمميزات التطبيق كاملةً، بما في ذلك حفظ الوصفات المفضلة وابتكار الوصفات الخاصة بك، في جميع البلدان الأخرى.

