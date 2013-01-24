Download the NutriU-app for easy Airfryer recipes.
Download the NutriU-app for easy Airfryer recipes.
Explore hundreds of recipes for frying, baking, roasting & grilling.
Search by cuisine, prep time, meal type and more.
Get recommendations to suit your taste and diet.
Don’t have a Philips Airfryer yet? You can make almost any meal – from fried chicken and French fries to muffins and brownies – with less fat, less time and less mess.
Get your own Airfryer today and use it with the NutriU recipe app to create delicious dishes in an easy, healthy way.
Don’t have a Philips Airfryer yet? You can make almost any meal – from fried chicken and French fries to muffins and brownies – with less fat, less time and less mess.
Get your own Airfryer today and use it with the NutriU recipe app to create delicious dishes in an easy, healthy way.