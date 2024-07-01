32BDL5150I/00
32” full colour ePaper displays
The ideal replacement for A2 colour posters and POS, Philips Tableaux 5150I is a size up for ePaper displays. Show static imagery using zero power in 65,000 ultra clear colours, and super low power to manage the display and update content.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Your PPDS Wave-ready display enables you to manage and maintain this device remotely, securely switching out content wherever you are, whenever you choose. This evolutionary cloud platform puts you fully in control, with simplified installation and set-up, monitoring and controlling displays, upgrading firmware, managing playlists and setting power schedules. Saving you time, energy and environmental impact.
Displaying 65,000 colours, including blue, for clear and confident messaging, and with 16GB internal memory, with no need for an external media player. Plug into a power source to upload new static content for instant play via USB, LAN or WiFi connections.
Connectivity
Picture/Display
Communication
Convenience
Power
Dimensions
Operating conditions
Internal Player
Accessories
Miscellaneous
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.