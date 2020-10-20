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2 year warranty
Philips Avent Decorated Toddler Cup Boy
Discontinued
Support
SCF609/05
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User manual
Quick start guide
All (6)
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
Can I sterilize my Philips Avent products?
Are Philips Avent products dishwasher safe?
What material are Philips Avent cups made of?
Can I use a microwave to warm up my Philips Avent bottle?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
My Philips Avent cup is leaking