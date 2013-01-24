Home
Soothing Magic Cream

    Helps heal rashes and moisturises

    The all-in-one solution to your baby's daily skincare needs. Apply to face and body to moisturise, remove dry patches, and help heal rashes. See all benefits

      Helps heal rashes and moisturises

      With allantoin and milk proteins

      • 125ml

      Hypoallergenic

      Hypoallergenic for mother and baby

      Mild enough for the most sensitive skin

      A gentle hair and body wash from top to toe.

      pH balanced

      Clinically proven mild and gentle

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • 0 - 6 months
        • 6 - 12 months

      • Design

        Color
        Product design may vary across countries.

