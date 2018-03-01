Search terms

EN
AR
  • Promotes natural suckling and bonding Promotes natural suckling and bonding Promotes natural suckling and bonding
  • Play Pause

    Philips Avent Soothie Shapes pacifier

    SCF194/04

    Promotes natural suckling and bonding

    The Philips Avent Soothie Shapes pacifier gives you an additional way to bond with your little one as our unique one piece design lets you give the comfort of your finger. Made of medical grade silicon, Soothie Shapes is easy to clean.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Avent Soothie Shapes pacifier

    Similar products

    See all Pacifiers

    Promotes natural suckling and bonding

    Flexible medical grade silicon

    • One piece silicone design
    • 3-18m
    • Orthodontic & BPA-Free
    • 2-pack
    Distributed in hospitals in the USA

    Distributed in hospitals in the USA

    Trusted by healthcare professionals to calm newborns, Soothies are distributed in hospitals in the USA.*

    Unique design supports bonding

    Unique design supports bonding

    Soothie Shapes is a little different to our other pacifiers. Its unique shape lets you place your finger in the nipple so you can bond with your baby by helping them suckle.

    Designed for natural oral development

    Designed for natural oral development

    Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.

    Made of BPA-free, durable, medical grade silicone

    Made of BPA-free, durable, medical grade silicone

    The pacifier is made of BPA-free, durable, yet flexible medical grade silicone.

    Easy to sterilize for extra hygiene

    Easy to sterilize for extra hygiene

    Keeping your little one's Soothies and pacifiers clean is easy. Simply put them in your sterilizer or submerge in boiling water.

    Technical Specifications

    • Hygiene

      Can be sterilized
      Yes
      Easy to clean
      Yes

    • Safety

      BPA-free
      Yes

    • What is included

      Soothie Shapes pacifier
      2  pcs

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    • For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
    • No 1 global pacifier brand
    • Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage
    • This soothie has the same shaped nipple and is made of the same material as the US model, but has a different shaped shield.
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.