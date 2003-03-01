Search terms

EN
AR
  • Replacement brushes with double cleaning action Replacement brushes with double cleaning action Replacement brushes with double cleaning action

    Sensiflex Sonicare Brush heads

    HX2012

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Replacement brushes with double cleaning action

    Replacement brush heads (pack of 2) for the Philips Sonicare Sensiflex electric toothbrush HX2012/30

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Sensiflex Sonicare Brush heads

    Similar products

    See all SensiFlex

    Replacement brushes with double cleaning action

    Sonicare brush heads

    • 2-pack
    Gum Protection system

    Gum Protection system

    Philips Sonicare's patented Gum Protection system adjusts to maintain optimal brushing pressure

    Cleans visible teeth surfaces

    Cleans visible teeth surfaces

    Cleans visible teeth surfaces while the active tip targets hard-to-reach plaque in between teeth.

    Naturally whiter teeth

    Naturally whiter teeth

    Technical Specifications

    • Cleaning performance

      Brush heads
      2
    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.