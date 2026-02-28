2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR7757/00
A fresh meal every day, conveniently
The new Viva Food Processor has a 5 in 1 set-up with a 3.4 L bowl, 2.2 L blender, metal grinder mill , juicer and citrus press. PowerChop technology allows for supreme chopping results.
1000 W
5 in 1 setup
3.4 L bowl
For best results, use the low speed setting (speed 1) to whip cream, beat eggs, create pastries and bread dough. The higher speed setting (speed 2) is well suited to chop onions and meats, blend soups and smoothies or shred, slice, grate or rasp vegetables.
Match the color of the speed with the color of the accessory for optimized results.
The reversible shredding disc (fine and coarse) is suitable for all types of vegetables.
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