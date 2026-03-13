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2 year warranty
Smoothie Maker
Discontinued
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HR2800/50
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Quick start guide Philips Smoothie Maker
User Manual Philips Smoothie Maker
All (2)
Can I pour boiling hot liquids into the jar of my Philips blender?
How can I add ingredients while my Philips Blender is running?
Ingredients stick to the jar walls of my Philips blender
My Philips Blender gets blocked during processing