Series 2000

Philips Air Purifier - Series 2000

AC2939/90
Overall rating / 5
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Air Purifier will take care of the invisible pollutants and allergens that can sneak into your home. Making sure your indoor air is clean at just the touch of a button and removing up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air*. See all benefits

      Clean, allergen-free* air in minutes

      Superior performance. Effortless control.

      • Removes 99.97% of allergens*
      • Purifies rooms up to 85m2
      • Intelligent auto purification

      Intelligent auto purification

      Smart sensing technology senses in real time and automatically removes all three major threats of indoor air: particles, harmful gases and indoor allergens. Switch easily between 4 modes; Auto, Sleep, Gentle and Turbo.

      Color-coded air quality

      Easily identify the air quality in your home with a simple color-coding system displayed on the top of your air purifier.

      3-layer filter

      Prefilter catches dust and hair, followed by the activated charcoal filter that removes harmful gases and unpleasant odors. Finally, the NanoProtect HEPA filter captures ultra-fine particles as small as 0.003 microns.

      Smart filter status indicator

      See the amount of pollutants filtered and how much life your filter’s got left for effortless maintenance

      Instant purification

      Superior filtration performance boosts clean air delivery to 330m3/hr CADR. Enjoy clean air in a 20m2 room in just 9 minutes* with our new 3D air circulation system.

      Track and control with the app

      Control your air purifier and check the air quality in your home anytime, anywhere with the Clean Home+ app. Amazon Alexa compatible, command the purifier with just your voice!

      Auto-ambient lighting

      Lighting automatically adjusts according to the environment in your room, giving you all of the benefits without any of the disturbance.

      Ultra-quiet operation

      In Sleep Mode, display lights are dimmed, and the purifier operates in near silence for clean air while you sleep.

      Innovative design

      The sleek, minimal design fits in with any interior style seamlessly.

      Gentle mode

      If you are seeking for some quiet and quality time in the bedroom, especially during daytime, gentle mode is your best choice. Feel a natural breeze when reading a book, taking a nap with your baby or even meditating. It only takes one glance before you know you are breathing healthy air.

      Technical Specifications

      • Performance

        Room size
        up to 85  m²
        CADR (Particle)
        330  m³/h
        Ultra fine particle removal
        as small as 3  nm
        Filters out H1N1 Virus
        99.9  %
        Filters out bacteria
        99.9  %
        Energy Efficiency rate
        High
        Recommended filter life time
        36****  months
        Sound Power
        30-65  dB(A)

      • Features

        VitaShield
        Yes
        AeraSense technology
        Yes
        Air Quality feedback
        Numerical
        PM2.5 sensor
        Yes
        Modes
        Auto, turbo, sleep and gentle
        Aerodynamic design
        270 degree inlet
        Healthy air lock & Alert
        Yes
        Light control
        On/Off
        Motor
        DC

      • Design and finishing

        Color of control panel
        Black
        Control panel type
        Touch
        Material of main body
        Plastic
        Material of deco ring
        Plastic

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        230  V
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Power
        46  W

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        5.8  kg
        Weight incl. packaging
        7.5  kg
        Dimension of product (LxWxH)
        274*274*585 mm
        Dimension of packaging (LxWxH)
        320*320*630  mm

      • Logistic data

        12NC code
        883493990130
        EAN F-box
        8710103966869

      • Replacement

        Integrated filter
        FY2180/30

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Sustainability

        Stand-by power consumption
        2  W

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

            • From the air that passes through the filter, tested on the filter media for 1 pass efficiency at 5.33cm/s air flow, by a third-party lab.
            • 99.97% of pollen/dust filtered from the air that passes though the filter.
            • From the air that passes through the filter, it is a theoretical time for one-time cleaning calculated by dividing its CADR 400m3/h by the room size of 48m3 (assuming the room is 20 m2 in floor area and 2.4m2 in height).
            • Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Healthgroup Ltd. tested in a 28.5m3 test chamber contaminated with airborne influenza A(H1N1).
            • An air purifier by itself does not protect against Covid-19, but can be part of plan to protect yourself and your family to help ventilation and having clean air (US Environmental Protection Agency).