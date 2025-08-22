Search terms

EN
AR
  • Our quietest purifier. Clean air, barely a sound. Our quietest purifier. Clean air, barely a sound. Our quietest purifier. Clean air, barely a sound.
  • Play Pause

    PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series Smart Air Purifier

    AC2220/10

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Our quietest purifier. Clean air, barely a sound.

    Enjoy clean, safe air at home with our quietest purifier. It removes 99.97% of allergens and pollutants in minutes, with minimal energy and sound. With a sleek design and smart controls, it blends seamlessly within your home and lifestyle.

    See all benefits

    PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series Smart Air Purifier

    Similar products

    See all Air Purifier

    Our quietest purifier. Clean air, barely a sound.

    Effectively captures allergens and pollutants.

    • Purifies rooms up to 109m2
    • Our quietest purifier
    • Filter lifetime of 3 years
    • 420 m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
    • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
    Thorough cleaning of rooms up to 109 m2

    Thorough cleaning of rooms up to 109 m2

    With powerful filtration of 420 m3/h (CADR) (1), it can easily purify spaces up to 109 m2 and can clean a 20 m2 room in less than 7 minutes (2).

    Our quietest air purifier, engineered for low noise

    Our quietest air purifier, engineered for low noise

    Experience our quietest purifier, with SilentWings technology. Inspired by the silent flight of owls, our fan-blade design ensures purification as quiet as 13 dB(A).

    3-layer HEPA filter traps 99.97% of ultra-fine particles

    3-layer HEPA filter traps 99.97% of ultra-fine particles

    3-layer filtration made of a pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and Active Carbon captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (4) — smaller than the smallest known virus!

    Long-lasting filter of 3 years

    Long-lasting filter of 3 years

    Original filters ensure optimal performance for 3 years (5), reducing hassle and cost. The purifier calculates filter life and alerts you when a replacement is needed.

    Create a soothing, clean room for kids with a nightlight

    Create a soothing, clean room for kids with a nightlight

    Select the kids Bedtime Routine schedule to thoroughly clean the air before your kid’s bedtime begins. The device then switches to quiet Sleep mode, whilst a gentle nightlight stays on. So little ones feel safe in the dark, and parents feel reassured throughout the night.

    Captures 99.99% allergens from dust, pollen or pets

    Captures 99.99% allergens from dust, pollen or pets

    All-day protection for allergy sufferers. Removes 99.99% of dust-mite, pollen, pet or mold-spore allergens (6), known triggers of allergy or hay fever symptoms (7). ECARF certified allergy-friendly.

    Effectively reduces viruses and bacteria from the air

    Effectively reduces viruses and bacteria from the air

    Removes 99.9% of airborne viruses and bacteria. Independently tested to eliminate H1N1 influenza virus (8) and Staphylococcus bacteria (9).

    Traps smells and gas pollutants

    Traps smells and gas pollutants

    The Active Carbon layer captures odors and removes >95% of gas pollutants that hurt indoor air (10): NO2 from industry and traffic pollution, Toluene or VOCs from house paint, detergents and furniture. Safe and effective: no ions, chemicals or ozone emitted.

    Lower energy consumption than a light bulb

    Lower energy consumption than a light bulb

    Enjoy cleaner air while keeping your energy bill low. At maximum power, the air purifier uses only 28 W, less energy than a traditional light bulb.

    Intelligently senses and adapts to your indoor air quality

    Intelligently senses and adapts to your indoor air quality

    Aerasene technology scans the air 1000x a second to detect pollutants and reports the air quality in real time on the product display or in the app. In Auto mode, the device intelligently chooses the right speed to respond to each situation.

    Control your purifier anywhere with the Philips Air+ app

    Control your purifier anywhere with the Philips Air+ app

    Pair the air purifier with the Air+ app for indoor and outdoor air quality monitoring, remote control, and voice commands via Google and Alexa. In the app, select Auto+ mode for AI technology that adapts to your routine while minimizing noise and energy use.

    Go to sleep and wake up with fresh, clean air

    Go to sleep and wake up with fresh, clean air

    Choose Fresh Wake-up to slowly ramp up purification speed before your set wake-up time. At night, Fresh Bedtime cleans your room thoroughly before you come to bed and welcomes you with a cozy, warm night light.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Color
      Arctic White
      Internet connectivity
      Yes (Air + app)
      Voice control
      Yes (Alexa, Google Home)

    • Technical Specifications

      Maximum power
      28 W
      Air quality sensors
      PM2.5
      Min. sound level
      13 dB
      Max. sound level
      45 dB

    • Performance

      CADR (Clean air delivery rate) (particle, GB/T)
      420 m3/h
      Filter layers
      HEPA, Active Carbon, Prefilter
      Particle filtration
      99.97% at 0.003 microns
      Max. room size
      109 m2

    • Usability

      Cord length
      1.5 m
      Scheduler
      Yes (in App)
      Automatic mode
      Yes
      Sleep mode
      Yes
      Speed settings
      Yes (5 levels)
      Automatic display dimming
      Yes
      Ambient night light
      Yes
      Air quality feedback
      Color ring, numerical
      Recommended filter change
      3 years

    • Safety feature

      Child lock
      Yes

    • Energy efficiency

      Voltage
      100-240V

    • Maintenance

      Service
      2-year worldwide guarantee

    • Compatability

      Included Accessories 1
      FY2200/30

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product dimensions (W x D x H)
      48.6 x 28.0 x 28.0 cm
      Product weight
      4.1 kg
      Packaging dimensions (L x W x H)
      54.0 x 34.8 x 34.8 cm
      Weight incl. packaging
      5.72 kg

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    • (1) CADR is tested by a certified third-party lab, according to GB/T18801-2022
    • (2) Calculated to NRCC-54013 standard
    • (3) Sound pressure, IEC 60704, at 1.5m.
    • (4) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003um and 0.3um, iUTA institute
    • (5) Calculated average. Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage
    • (6) From the air that passes through the filter, tested with house dust mite, birch pollen and cat allergens according to SOP 350.003 of the Austrian OFI institute
    • (7) Allergic Rhinitis and its Impact on Asthma (ARIA) 2008, written by J. Bousquet and approx. 50 other KOLs, Allergy 2008: 63 (Suppl. 86): 8–160
    • (8) Microbial Reduction Rate Test by external lab, with influenza (H1N1) in 30m3 test chamber, using turbo mode for 1h
    • (9) Tested to GB21551.3-2010 with S. Albus, 30m3 chamber, 1h, Turbo mode, 3rd party lab
    • (10) External GMT lab test to GB/T 18801-2022 with TVOC, Toluene and NO2: 30 m3 room, Turbo mode for 1h.
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.