4K QLED for vibrant viewing and quantum dot colour quality.
Vivid colours. Ultra-sharp scenes. It's picture perfection at its finest. With 4K (UHD), this is 4K QLED TV that adapts to all your HDR formats. Each incredible moment, whether dark or light, played or streamed, you can devour each detail as you watch scene by scene.
Cinematic viewing experiences with Dolby
Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos drop you straight into the director's seat. Each scene clearly defined at cinema standard, it's a delight for your eyes and ears. Whether for movies, sports or games, surround yourself with lifelike cinematic experiences with each incredible moment.
Entertainment you love, with a little help from Google
What do you want to watch? Google TV brings together films, shows and more from across your apps and subscriptions, and organises them just for you. You'll get suggestions based on what you like, and you can even use the Google TV app on your phone to curate your watchlist on the go.
Google Assistant. Control the TV with your voice
Control your Philips Google TV with your voice. Want to play a game, watch Netflix, or find content and apps in the Google Play store? Just tell your TV. You can even command all Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices, like dimming the lights and setting the thermostat on movie night. Without leaving the sofa.
Google Play store. Even more to enjoy.
Go beyond traditional TV with the Google Play Store. Enjoy endless films, TV, music, apps and games – all in one place. There’s even more to love.
Philips 4K QLED TV with a vibrant HDR picture
Want to experience a perfect picture for every scene ? Your Philips 4K QLED TV is compatible with major HDR formats, which means you get brilliant, sharp images. You'll see every detail, even in dark and bright areas.
