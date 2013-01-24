Home
4K UHD LED Android TV

65PUT7374/56
  4K UHD LED Android TV
    4K UHD LED Android TV

    65PUT7374/56
    4K UHD LED Android TV

    Family movie night. The big game. Whatever the occasion, settle down to superb picture quality and great sound. This TV makes all your content look great, and boasts Ambilight for an immersive experience like no other.

    4K UHD LED Android TV

    4K UHD LED Android TV

    Family movie night. The big game. Whatever the occasion, settle down to superb picture quality and great sound. This TV makes all your content look great, and boasts Ambilight for an immersive experience like no other. See all benefits

    4K UHD LED Android TV

    Family movie night. The big game. Whatever the occasion, settle down to superb picture quality and great sound. This TV makes all your content look great, and boasts Ambilight for an immersive experience like no other. See all benefits

    4K UHD LED Android TV

    4K UHD LED Android TV

    Family movie night. The big game. Whatever the occasion, settle down to superb picture quality and great sound. This TV makes all your content look great, and boasts Ambilight for an immersive experience like no other. See all benefits

      4K UHD LED Android TV

      with Ambilight 3-sided

      • 164 cm (65") Ambilight TV
      • HDR 10+
      • P5 Perfect Picture Engine
      Ambilight. Take the emotion beyond the screen.

      Ambilight. Take the emotion beyond the screen.

      With Philips Ambilight, movies and games feel more immersive. Music gets a light show. And your screen will feel bigger than it is. Intelligent LEDs around the edges of the TV cast on-screen colours onto the walls, and into the room, in real time. You get perfectly tuned ambient lighting. And one more reason to love your TV.

      Bright 4K LED TV. Vibrant HDR picture. Smooth motion.

      Bright 4K LED TV. Vibrant HDR picture. Smooth motion.

      Bright 4K LED TV. Vibrant HDR picture. Smooth motion.A Philips 4K UHD TV brings content to life with rich colors and crisp contrast. Images have more depth, and motion is smooth. Movies, shows, games, and more look great no matter the source.

      Philips P5 Engine. Whatever the source, always perfection.

      Philips P5 Engine. Whatever the source, always perfection.

      The Philips P5 engine delivers a picture as brilliant as the content you love. Details have noticeably more depth. Colors are vivid, while skin tones look natural. Contrast is so crisp you'll feel every detail. Motion is perfectly smooth.

      Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Cinematic vision and sound.

      Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Cinematic vision and sound.

      Support for Dolby's premium sound and video formats means the HDR content you watch will look-and sound-gloriously real. Whether it's the latest streaming series or a Blu-Ray disc set, you'll enjoy contrast, brightness, and color that reflect the director's original intentions. And hear spacious sound with clarity, detail, and depth.

      HDR10+ supported. See more of what the director intended.

      HDR10+ supported. See more of what the director intended.

      Your Philips TV is primed to get the most out of the HDR10+ video format. Contrast, color, and brightness levels are adjusted from frame to frame. Whether it's a must-watch series or the new blockbuster, shadows will be deeper. Bright surfaces will shine. Colors will be truer.

      Google Play store and Philips app gallery. More to love.

      Google Play store and Philips app gallery. More to love.

      Go beyond traditional TV programming with Google Play Store and Philips App Gallery. Experience endless movies, TV, music, apps and games online. More to love.

      Google Assistant. Control the TV with your voice.

      Google Assistant. Control the TV with your voice.

      Control your Philips Android TV with your voice. Want to play a game, watch Netflix, or find content and apps in the Google Play store? Just tell your TV. You can even command all Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices-like dimming the lights and setting the thermostat on movie night. Without leaving the sofa.

      Android TV. Simply smart.

      Make your Philips Android TV your own. If it's all about Amazon and YouTube this week, and Netflix next week-no problem. A clear, intuitive interface lets you put the content you love front and center. Easily pick up where you left off in the latest series, or check out the new movie releases.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ambilight

        Ambilight Version
        3-sided
        Ambilight Features
        • Built in Ambilight+hue
        • Ambilight Music
        • Game Mode
        • Wall colour adaptive
        • Lounge mode

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        4K Ultra HD LED
        Panel resolution
        3840x2160
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Pixel engine
        P5 Perfect Picture Engine
        Picture enhancement
        • Micro Dimming Pro
        • Ultra Resolution

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs on all HDMI
        • HDR supported, HDR10/ HLG
        • up to 4K UHD 3840x2160 @60Hz
        Video inputs on all HDMI
        • up to 4K UHD 3840x2160 @60Hz
        • HDR10/HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
        • HDR10+/Dolby Vision

      • Android TV

        OS
        Android TV™ 9 (Pie)
        Pre-installed apps
        • Google Play Movies*
        • Google Play Music*
        • Google Search
        • YouTube
        Memory size(Flash)
        16GB*
        Memory size to install apps
        5GB

      • Smart TV Features

        User Interaction
        SimplyShare
        Program
        • Pause TV
        • USB recording*
        Ease of Installation
        • Auto detect Philips devices
        • Network installation wizard
        • Settings assistant wizard
        Ease of Use
        • One-stop smart menu button
        • Onscreen usermanual
        Firmware upgradeable
        • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
        • Firmware upgradeable via USB
        • Online firmware upgrade
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • Basic - Fill Screen
        • Fit to screen
        • Advance - Shift
        • Zoom, stretch
        Philips TV Remote app*
        • Apps
        • Channels
        • Control
        • TV Guide

      • Processing

        Processing Power
        Quad Core

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        HEVC support
        Yes
        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2
        MPEG Support
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        Video Playback
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        TV Program guide*
        8 day Electronic Program Guide
        Signal strength indication
        Yes
        Teletext
        1000 page Hypertext

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        4
        Number of USBs
        2
        Number of component in (YPbPr)
        1
        Wireless connections
        • Bluetooth 4.2
        • Wi-Fi 802.11n, 2x2, Dual band
        Other connections
        • Digital audio out (optical)
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        • Audio L/R in
        • Headphone out
        HDMI features
        • 4K
        • Audio Return Channel
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        • One touch play
        HDCP 2.2
        Yes on all HDMI

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • WMV9/VC1
        • VP9
        • HEVC (H.265)
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .SRT
        • .SUB
        • .TXT
        • .SMI
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • PNG
        • 360 photo
        • HEIF

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220 - 240 V 50/60Hz
        Ambient temperature
        5 °C to 35 °C
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Light sensor
        • Picture mute (for radio)

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        20W
        Sound Enhancement
        • Clear Sound
        • Smart Sound
        • Auto Volume Leveler
        • Dolby Atmos
        Speaker configuration
        2x10W full range speaker

      • Dimensions

        Box width
        1600.0  mm
        Box height
        995.0  mm
        Box depth
        174.0  mm
        Set Width
        1462  mm
        Set Height
        851  mm
        Set Depth
        88.9  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        1462  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        868.7  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        274  mm
        Product weight
        23.9  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        24.3  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        31.9  kg
        VESA wall mount compatible
        400 x 200 mm

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Quick start guide
        • Legal and safety brochure
        • Power cord
        • Mini-jack to L/R cable
        • Mini-jack to YPbPr cable
        • Table top stand
        Included batteries
        2 x AAA Batteries

      • Smart TV

        SmartTV apps*
        Netflix

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • Quick start guide
      • Legal and safety brochure
      • Power cord
      • Mini-jack to L/R cable
      • Mini-jack to YPbPr cable
      • Table top stand
      • Included batteries: 2 x AAA Batteries

          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
          • Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.
          • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
          • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
          • Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
          • Please note that your Amazon Apps may not always be available in your country. (Currently Amazon apps works only in UK, Germany, Austria)
          • Its functionality is subject to ChromeCast built-in apps and smart devises. For more details, please visit ChromeCast built-in product pages.