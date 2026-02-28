2 year warranty
Discontinued
65PUT7374/56
4K UHD LED Android TV
Family movie night. The big game. Whatever the occasion, settle down to superb picture quality and great sound. This TV makes all your content look great, and boasts Ambilight for an immersive experience like no other.
164 cm (65") Ambilight TV
HDR 10+
P5 Perfect Picture Engine
With Philips Ambilight, movies and games feel more immersive. Music gets a light show. And your screen will feel bigger than it is. Intelligent LEDs around the edges of the TV cast on-screen colours onto the walls, and into the room, in real time. You get perfectly tuned ambient lighting. And one more reason to love your TV.
Bright 4K LED TV. Vibrant HDR picture. Smooth motion.A Philips 4K UHD TV brings content to life with rich colors and crisp contrast. Images have more depth, and motion is smooth. Movies, shows, games, and more look great no matter the source.
The Philips P5 engine delivers a picture as brilliant as the content you love. Details have noticeably more depth. Colors are vivid, while skin tones look natural. Contrast is so crisp you'll feel every detail. Motion is perfectly smooth.
Reviews
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.
The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
Please note that your Amazon Apps may not always be available in your country. (Currently Amazon apps works only in UK, Germany, Austria)
Its functionality is subject to ChromeCast built-in apps and smart devises. For more details, please visit ChromeCast built-in product pages.