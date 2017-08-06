2 year warranty
Discontinued
55PFT6100/56
Full HD Smart Slim LED TV
The right TV for today and tomorrow: Philips 6100 series Smart Slim LED TV with Pixel Plus HD. Experience vivid images, clear sound, and all the features you need with an extra USB and HDMI ports on your TV that you can enjoy at home.
139 cm (55")
LED TV
DVB-T/T2
Use your TV as a monitor. Simply connect using a VGA cable and you are ready to go.
Philips Pixel Plus HD engine optimizes picture quality to deliver crisp images with beautiful contrast. So whether you stream online or watch a DVD, you’ll enjoy sharper images with brighter whites and blacker blacks.
Discover a Smarter experience that lies beyond traditional TV. Rent and stream movies, videos or games from online video stores. Watch catch-up TV from your favorite channels and enjoy a growing selection of online apps with Smart TV.
1.6
of 5
17
Reviews
Carolacohn
06/08/2017
Saudi Arabia
Super Fernseher!
Ein toller Fernseher- für den Preis einfach nur genial. Das Bild ist super
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 6000 series 49PFT6100 Full HD Smart Slim LED TV
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 6000 series 49PFT6100 Full HD Smart Slim LED TV
Carolacohn
06/08/2017
Saudi Arabia
Super Fernseher!
Ein toller Fernseher- für den Preis einfach nur genial. Das Bild ist super
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 6000 series 49PFT6100 Full HD Smart Slim LED TV
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 6000 series 49PFT6100 Full HD Smart Slim LED TV
Bash
28/06/2017
Saudi Arabia
This LED smart TV is not upto the mark
Need quick up gradation of this model, there's no preloaded Apps, Youtube, Skype etc. Being smart TV these type of Apps should be there by default.
This review was made for 6000 series 43PFT6100 Full HD Smart Slim LED TV
This review was made for 6000 series 43PFT6100 Full HD Smart Slim LED TV
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
Energy consumption in kWh per year, based on the power consumption of the television operating 4 hours per day for 365 days. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
(Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.