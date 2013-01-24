Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR

Vision

Conventional Interior and Signaling

12036B2
  • Feel safe, drive safe Feel safe, drive safe Feel safe, drive safe
    -{discount-value}

    Vision Conventional Interior and Signaling

    12036B2

    Feel safe, drive safe

    Our Signaling lamps are the choice of major car manufacturers. They offer best in class quality at competitive price. See all benefits

    Vision Conventional Interior and Signaling

    Feel safe, drive safe

    Our Signaling lamps are the choice of major car manufacturers. They offer best in class quality at competitive price. See all benefits

    Feel safe, drive safe

    Our Signaling lamps are the choice of major car manufacturers. They offer best in class quality at competitive price. See all benefits

    Vision Conventional Interior and Signaling

    Feel safe, drive safe

    Our Signaling lamps are the choice of major car manufacturers. They offer best in class quality at competitive price. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all signaling-and-interior-lighting

      Feel safe, drive safe

      Philips signaling lamps

      • Type of lamp: H6W
      • Pack of: 2
      • 12 V,6 W
      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting

      Wide range of 12V lamps to meet all functions

      Wide range of 12V lamps to meet all functions

      Which 12V lamp for which function ? Philips Automotive offering includes all car specific functions : high beam, Low beal, front fog , front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, license plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights.

      Respecting high quality standards of the ECE homlogation

      Philips automotive products and services are considered best-in-class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximize the safety and comfort of our customers’ driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.

      Technical Specifications

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        12  V
        Wattage
        6  W

      • Packaging Data

        EAN3
        8711500247216
        EAN1
        8711500247209
        Packaging type
        B2

      • Product description

        Application
        • Interior
        • Rear position/ parking light
        • Reversing light
        Base
        BAX9s
        Designation
        H6W Vision
        Homologation ECE
        YES
        Range
        Vision
        Technology
        Conventional
        Type
        H6W

      • Outerpack information

        Gross weight per piece
        0.198  kg
        Height
        13  cm
        Width
        13.5  cm

      • Packed product information

        Pack Quantity
        2
        MOQ (for professionals)
        20
        Gross weight per piece
        9.9  g
        Height
        12.9  cm
        Length
        6.7  cm
        Net weight per piece
        2.6  g
        Width
        2.7  cm

      • Ordering information

        Ordering code
        24720930
        Order entry
        12036B2

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        More light

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products