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My Philips Lumea is not flashing

If your Lumea is not flashing, it might be because of one of following reasons:

  • Your skin may be too dark
  • The attachment is not properly connected
  • You do not have proper skin contact
  • The sensor is dirty

Read on to find out more details.

The information on this page applies to the following models: BRI955/00, BRI921/60, BRI958/60. Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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