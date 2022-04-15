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2 year warranty

Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5205/23 Stubble trimmer

Discontinued

Support

Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5205/23 Stubble trimmer

BT5205/23

Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5205/23 Stubble trimmer

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Quick Start Guide

  • PDF file, 1.4 MB
  • 15 April 2022

EU Declaration of Conformity - English (US)

  • PDF file, 1.3 MB
  • 14 April 2022

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting