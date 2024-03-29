2 year warranty
Discontinued
4.4
of 5
102
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
Amug
29/03/2024
United Arab Emirates
Awesome product
Its a great product with multiple attachments, lasting battery and very convenient to use.
Pros
Battery life, attachments
Cons
none
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5502/13 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2023-02-28
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5502/13 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2023-02-28
shabeer
23/02/2020
United Arab Emirates
Great for personal use
I have been using this since last one year regularly. Still the performance is like brand new.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5202/83 Stubble trimmer
Date of Use 2019-02-23
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5202/83 Stubble trimmer
Date of Use 2019-02-23
Garden123
17/02/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great and great value
Does what it says on the tin. Quick and easy to use
Pros
Quick and easy to clean
Cons
none
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5502/13 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2023-01-17
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5502/13 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2023-01-17