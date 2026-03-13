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2 year warranty

Studio Vacuum cleaner with bag

Discontinued

Support

StudioVacuum cleaner with bag

FC9088/01

Studio Vacuum cleaner with bag

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips StudioPower Vacuum cleaner with bag

  • PDF file, 27.2 MB
  • 13 March 2026

Studio is for people who would like the performance of a big vacuum cleaner combined with the compactness of a small one. The new highly efficient HD motor uses up to 30% less energy, while keeping the excellent suction power. - English (US)

  • PDF file
  • 26 June 2026

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