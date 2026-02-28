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2 year warranty

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Studio Vacuum cleaner with bag FC9088/01
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Studio Vacuum cleaner with bag
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Studio Vacuum cleaner with bag FC9088/01
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Studio Vacuum cleaner with bag FC9088/01
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Studio Vacuum cleaner with bag
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Studio Vacuum cleaner with bag FC9088/01
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Studio Vacuum cleaner with bag
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Studio Vacuum cleaner with bag FC9088/01
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Studio Vacuum cleaner with bag FC9088/01
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Studio Vacuum cleaner with bag

Discontinued

StudioVacuum cleaner with bag

FC9088/01

Greener every day

Studio is for people who would like the performance of a big vacuum cleaner combined with the compactness of a small one. The new highly efficient HD motor uses up to 30% less energy, while keeping the excellent suction power.

See all benefits

Save 30% energy with highly efficient HD motor*

Greener every day

  • EnergyCare

  • ParquetCare

New 1250 Watt HD motor generates max. 350 Watt suction power

New 1250 Watt HD motor generates max. 350 Watt suction power

Highly efficient 1250 Watt HD (High Density) motor generates 350 Watt max. suction power, which means that you use 30% less energy without giving in on the cleaning result.

Ergonomically designed ComfortControl handle

Ergonomically designed ComfortControl handle

This ergonomically designed handle helps to prevent strain on wrists. It offers effortless single handed manoeuvring. Enjoy easier cleaning.

Two comfortable carrying handles for extra convenience

Two comfortable carrying handles for extra convenience

This vacuum cleaner has not one, but two carrying handles. When it is on its wheels, there is a handle on top which enables you to easily move the cleaner around with very little bending. The second handle on the front side of the appliance enables you to comfortably carry it around in an upright position.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to 2000 Watt Philips vacuum cleaner; Philips internal measurement, 2008.