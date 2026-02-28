2 year warranty
Discontinued
FC9088/01
Greener every day
Studio is for people who would like the performance of a big vacuum cleaner combined with the compactness of a small one. The new highly efficient HD motor uses up to 30% less energy, while keeping the excellent suction power.
EnergyCare
ParquetCare
Highly efficient 1250 Watt HD (High Density) motor generates 350 Watt max. suction power, which means that you use 30% less energy without giving in on the cleaning result.
This ergonomically designed handle helps to prevent strain on wrists. It offers effortless single handed manoeuvring. Enjoy easier cleaning.
This vacuum cleaner has not one, but two carrying handles. When it is on its wheels, there is a handle on top which enables you to easily move the cleaner around with very little bending. The second handle on the front side of the appliance enables you to comfortably carry it around in an upright position.
Reviews
Compared to 2000 Watt Philips vacuum cleaner; Philips internal measurement, 2008.