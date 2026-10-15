Philips Support Should I use my Philips epilator or lady shaver on wet or dry skin?

Philips epilators and lady shavers can be used on wet or dry skin to remove hair from the body, including legs, arms, armpits, and the bikini area. The information below outlines the merits of each method and provides general usage tips.

Note: Epilating is not suitable for the intimate area (the outside and inside of the outer labia). Only use a trimmer or shaver on this area with the trimming comb attached.



Before you start Showerproof appliances provide a comfortable result in or out of the shower. Such products are water-resistant, so they can also be used and rinsed with water.

It is important to check the appliance head to make sure it is not dirty, damaged or worn out. A faulty appliance head will cause the product’s performance to decline. If it is damaged, it needs to be replaced immediately.

Use the appliance on clean skin. We advise exfoliating your skin a day or two before epilating or shaving. This removes the dead skin around your hair follicles, makes it easier to remove hair and reduces possible ingrown hairs.

Dry Use We recommend for most products to use in dry conditions, as wet hair tends to stick more to the skin.

Also, if you are looking for a convenient or on the go session, try using on dry skin. Be certain that your skin is clean and completely dry before using the appliance.

Wet Use For a comfortable feeling and smooth movements, you may use the appliance on wet skin. During wet use, rinse the head regularly to remove hairs and ensure that it continues to glide smoothly over your skin. Make sure your skin is completely wet with water. Do consider wet hairs tend to stick more to the skin, performance may be better on dry skin. Gently pat your skin dry after use. General tips Trim longer hairs before shaving or epilating for optimal results.

It is important to make sure that the shaving or epilating head is not dirty, damaged or worn out. If it is damaged, it needs to be replaced immediately.

Clean your skin before you begin your session.

We advise exfoliating your skin a day or two before epilating to remove the dead skin around your hair follicles and make it easier to remove hair.

Try avoiding “over-doing” an area. Do not go over the same spot too many times.

Pat your skin dry after hair removal in the bath or shower. This produces less irritation than rubbing.

As after-care, apply an (alcohol-free) Aloe Vera cream/lotion or a moisturizer, for its cooling and soothing properties.

Epilate in the evening to allow your skin to settle during the night and to have smooth legs the next day.