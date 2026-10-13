2 year warranty
Simply follow the guidance below to attach and detach the shaving head (and foil) from your Philips lady shaver. Step numbers correspond to the illustrations below.
Tip: The video below provides additional guidance; however, your model may differ visually from the one shown.
The information on this page applies to the following models: BRL128/10, BRL138/00.
How do I clean my Philips lady shaver?
Should I use my Philips epilator or lady shaver on wet or dry skin?
Can I use my Philips lady shaver in the shower or bath?
How do I remove and attach the shaver attachment of my Philips lady shaver?
How do I get the best results with my Philips lady shaver?
How do I shave or trim different body parts to get the best results?
When do I need to replace my lady shaver foil?
I have a nickel allergy. Can I use my Philips hair removal product?
Why does my product take longer to charge than expected?
How do I attach the comb to my Philips bikini trimmer?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
How do I charge my Philips lady shaver?
Why is there no adapter provided with the product?