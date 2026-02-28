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5000 SeriesCordless Vacuum Aqua

XC5041/61

Powerful clean on hard and soft floors

A busy household? Stay on top of cleaning with the Philips 5000. Its TriActive Multi Led nozzle reveals hidden dust and enables great dust pick-up on both soft and hard floors. Its PowerCyclone 10 ensures it's all captured.

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Up to 60 min charge(1), powerful on all surfaces

Powerful clean on hard and soft floors

  • Powerful, efficient suction with PowerCyclone 10

  • TriActive multi LED nozzle for all floor types

  • Up to 60 min in eco setting & 15 min in turbo(2)

  • Includes Aqua Module to mop

PowerCyclone 10: powerful suction with min battery usage(3)

PowerCyclone 10: powerful suction with min battery usage(3)

The PowerCyclone 10 & PowerBlade digital motor work together to generate great airflow speed (up to 840 L/min(4)) energy-efficiently. The result? Picking up dust and dirt thoroughly with higher runtime on soft and hard floors.

TriActive multi LED nozzle guides with LED on all floortypes

TriActive multi LED nozzle guides with LED on all floortypes

The TriActive Multi LED nozzle is engineered with triple action to clean up to 99.9% of dust and dirt in a single stroke(5). It has great dust pick-up on both soft and hard floors, and reveals the tiniest dust particles, giving you precise guidance on where to focus as you go. As well as small specks of dust, it sweeps away coarse dust and hairs too. The nozzle cleans up to 3mm close to edges and into corners.

Easy cleaning thanks to 3 settings, display & accessories

Easy cleaning thanks to 3 settings, display & accessories

The Philips 5000 has an intuitive display to guide your cleaning session at a glance, by continuously displaying the battery status and selected power mode. Dedicated accessories make cleaning more convenient. The long crevice tool helps to reach narrow spaces. 2-in-1 combination tool switches easily between a soft brush for dusting delicate surfaces and a wide crevice tool to clean tricky corners.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. (1) Eco setting, handheld only, on hard floors

  2. (2) Eco mode, handheld only / Turbo mode, handheld only

  3. (3) Turbo mode, Handheld only

  4. (4) In turbo mode

  5. (5) On hard floors in turbo setting, one stroke is one forward & backward motion

  6. (6) On hard floors with dry nozzle

  7. (7) 0.5 -5 micron