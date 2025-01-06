2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAT4556PP/97
Your music. Your way.
Let nothing come between you and your music! These true wireless headphones with Active Noise Canceling keep you focused on the sounds that matter. They don’t mind a little rain or sweat, and you get 29 hours play time with the case.
Earbuds with in-ear fit
Active Noise Canceling
IPX4 water protection
Up to 29 hours play time
Take your music anywhere. You get great sound from the 12 mm drivers, and 9 hours play time (ANC off ) from a single charge. A fully charged case adds another 20 hours (ANC off ) . For a quick boost, pop your headphones in the case for 10 minutes and get an extra hour.
Taking a lot of calls? You can double your talk time by using one earbud while the other one charges. The mic is automatically assigned to the earbud you're using, and you simply swap over when your current earbud is running low on battery.
With an IPX4 rating, these true wireless headphones are resistant to splashes from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.
1.0
of 5
2
Reviews
Khan lala
06/01/2025
United Arab Emirates
Very poor performance specially during call ANC
This earbuds is totally not good because of when ever i talk on phone the surrounding noise can disturbing other side caller even if I on ANC totally useless did a mistake to buy this earbuds very disheartened and disappointment from Philips
This review was made for TAT4556BK True Wireless Headphones
Date of Use 2024-09-06
This review was made for TAT4556BK True Wireless Headphones
Date of Use 2024-09-06
Afsal
21/01/2024
United Arab Emirates
Very poor earbuds.
Whenever i play songs outside music will break. When iam in call the other person cannot hear my voice If this both is not working why should i need a earbuds
This review was made for TAT4556WT True Wireless Headphones
Date of Use 2023-09-21
This review was made for TAT4556WT True Wireless Headphones
Date of Use 2023-09-21