2 year warranty
TAH4500WT/97
Slip into great sound
If you want super-comfy noise-canceling headphones for daily use, these are it. You get rich sound with deep bass even at low volumes. The replaceable ear-cup cushions and battery maximize comfort and performance in the years to come.
Natural sound. Dynamic Bass
Comfort on-ear fit
Noise Canceling
Up to 70 hours play time
Custom-tuned 32 mm drivers and Dynamic Bass combine to bring you great sound with full, rich bass even at low volumes. If you’re watching a movie or gaming, you can turn on a low-latency mode in our companion app.
Soft PU leather ear cups and a soft adjustable headband give you a super-comfy fit. For best acoustic seal and comfort, you can replace the memory-foam ear cushions if they wear down over time. You can also swap out the headphone’s rechargeable lithium-ion battery when it reaches the end of its life.
Active noise cancellation reduces external noise so you can focus on your tunes, podcasts, and calls. You can leave it on auto or use the Philips Headphones app to adjust the levels yourself.
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