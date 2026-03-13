ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Viva Collection Mixer

Discontinued

Support

Viva CollectionMixer

HR3746/00

Viva Collection Mixer

Discontinued

Go to shop

Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

Eco passport Philips Viva Collection Mixer - English (US)

  • PDF file, 173.5 kB
  • 13 March 2026

EU Declaration of conformity Philips Viva Collection Mixer HR3746/00 - English (US)

  • PDF file, 952.8 kB
  • 13 March 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting