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2 year warranty
Viva Collection Mixer
Discontinued
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HR3746/00
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Eco passport Philips Viva Collection Mixer - English (US)
EU Declaration of conformity Philips Viva Collection Mixer HR3746/00 - English (US)
All (2)
Can I prepare cake mixture with my Philips mixer accessory?
How to clean my Philips mixer
I cannot remove the beaters/dough hooks from my Philips Mixer
I cannot insert the beaters/dough hooks in my Philips Mixer