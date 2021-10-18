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  • Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes
  • Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes
  • Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes
  • Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes
  • Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes
  • Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes
  • Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes
  • Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes
  • Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes
  • Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes
  • Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes
  • Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes
  • Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes
  • Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes
  • Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes
  • Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes
  • Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes
  • Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes
  • Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes
  • Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes
  • Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes
  • Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes
  • Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes
  • Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes

Discontinued

Viva CollectionMixer

HR3746/00

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes

The Philips mixer helps you create delicious fluffy cakes, and breads for your family. Air conic mixing allows shorter whipping time and smoother cake batter. Its powerful 450 W motor will make light work of the toughest of doughs.

See all benefits

Up to 25% faster* with powerful 450W motor

Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes

  • 450 W

  • 5 speeds + turbo

  • Autodriven 3L Bowl

  • Cashmere grey

Conic shaped beater for maximum air incorporation

Conic shaped beater for maximum air incorporation

The unique conic shaped beater allows maximum incorporation of air that contributes fluffy texture and smooth cake batter

450W motor power for even the toughest of doughs

450W motor power for even the toughest of doughs

The powerful 450W motor will make light work of the toughest of doughs.

Seamless mixing for airy batter

Seamless mixing for airy batter

The bowl was designed to seamlessly match the conic shaped beaters for best mixing results.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

18/10/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

The best!

A wonderful product. The mixer is everything I expected from the brand. I recommend it for any household.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 5000 Series Mixer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 5000 Series Mixer

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Disclaimers

  1. Whipping 4 eggwhites vs. predecessor