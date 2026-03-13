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Viva Collection Blender
Discontinued
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HR3555/00
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Eco passport Philips Viva Collection Blender - English (US)
EU Declaration of conformity Philips Viva Collection Blender HR3555/00 - English (US)
All (3)
What is the small lid of my Philips blender jar for?
How to clean the jar of my Philips blender
How can I add ingredients while my Philips Blender is running?
Ingredients stick to the jar walls of my Philips blender
Foam is coming out of my Philips blender
My Philips Blender gets blocked during processing