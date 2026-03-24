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2 year warranty

Viva Collection Juicer

Discontinued

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Viva CollectionJuicer

HR1853/00

Viva Collection Juicer

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Important Information Manual Philips Viva Collection Juicer

  • PDF file, 2.9 MB
  • 24 March 2026

User Manual Philips Viva Collection Juicer - English (US)

  • PDF file, 1.8 MB
  • 13 March 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting