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  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy
  • Healthy juice made easy

Discontinued

Viva CollectionJuicer

HR1853/00

Healthy juice made easy

Juicing has never been easier. This 550 W Philips juicer with its extra large feeding tube will swallow fruit and vegetables whole, without the need for chopping. It also has a juice jug that will keep your juice fresh for longer.

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Easy juicer: no chopping, no hassle.

Healthy juice made easy

  • 550 W

  • 1.5 L

  • L tube

No pre-cutting thanks to extra large feeding tube

No pre-cutting thanks to extra large feeding tube

The extra large feeding tube swallows whole fruit and vegetables so you don't need to cut or chop them anymore.

This juice jug keeps your juice fresh for longer

This juice jug keeps your juice fresh for longer

Keep your juice fresh for longer after you've made it in this 700 ml juice jug.

Continuous juicing thanks to extra large capacity

1.5 l pulp container and 700 ml juice jug allow you to juice more juice in one go.

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