2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR1853/00
Healthy juice made easy
Juicing has never been easier. This 550 W Philips juicer with its extra large feeding tube will swallow fruit and vegetables whole, without the need for chopping. It also has a juice jug that will keep your juice fresh for longer.
550 W
1.5 L
L tube
The extra large feeding tube swallows whole fruit and vegetables so you don't need to cut or chop them anymore.
Keep your juice fresh for longer after you've made it in this 700 ml juice jug.
1.5 l pulp container and 700 ml juice jug allow you to juice more juice in one go.
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