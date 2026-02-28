2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP8325/03
Easy straight with XL plates
Specially designed for thick and long hair, the new Essential Care straightener with ionic care has 40% wider plates that allow you to get the straight and shiny look you want faster, while being gentle on your hair.
Essential Care
Ceramic
IonBoost
Specially designed for thick and long hair, the 40% wider plates* enable a better contact with the hair and help you achieve perfect straightening results in less time.
Give your hair an instant care with ionic conditoning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair’s shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.
This high temperature enables you to change the shape of your hair and gives you that perfect look you want.
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