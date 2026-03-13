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Saeco GranBaristo Avanti Super-automatic espresso machine

Discontinued

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Saeco GranBaristo AvantiSuper-automatic espresso machine

HD8977/01

Saeco GranBaristo Avanti Super-automatic espresso machine

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

EU Declaration of conformity Philips GranBaristo Avanti Super-automatic espresso machine HD8977/01 - English (US)

  • PDF file, 954.3 kB
  • 13 March 2026

User Manual Philips GranBaristo Avanti Super-automatic espresso machine HD8977/01

  • PDF file, 5.2 MB
  • 13 March 2026

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