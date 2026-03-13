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2 year warranty

Pure Essentials Coffee maker

Discontinued

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Pure EssentialsCoffee maker

HD7690/90

Pure Essentials Coffee maker

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips Pure Essentials Coffee maker

  • PDF file, 1.4 MB
  • 13 March 2026

This Philips HD7690/90 coffeemaker is ideal for people seeking excellent quality, in aroma as well as in design. The strength control feature and timer allow you to brew your coffee to your personal liking, at the time you want - English (US)

  • PDF file
  • 29 June 2026

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