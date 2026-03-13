2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
HD7562/40
Discontinued
User Manual Philips Viva Collection Coffee maker
This elegant Philips coffee maker allows you to enjoy a rich drip coffee aroma thanks to the Aroma Swirl. A smart nozzle in your coffee pot circulates your filter coffee for an optimal spread of aroma through the whole coffee jug. - English (US)
The coffee from my Philips Coffee Maker is not hot enough
The Philips coffee maker still drips after brewing
My Philips Coffee Maker is turning off automatically
My Philips Coffee Maker is not strong enough
My Philips Coffee Maker is not working or turning on
The filter holder of my Philips Coffee Maker overflows