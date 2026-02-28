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2 year warranty

  • Carefree ironing, no setting required
  • Carefree ironing, no setting required
  • Carefree ironing, no setting required
  • Carefree ironing, no setting required
  • Carefree ironing, no setting required
  • Carefree ironing, no setting required
  • Carefree ironing, no setting required
  • Carefree ironing, no setting required
  • Carefree ironing, no setting required
  • Carefree ironing, no setting required
  • Carefree ironing, no setting required
  • Carefree ironing, no setting required
  • Carefree ironing, no setting required
  • Carefree ironing, no setting required
  • Carefree ironing, no setting required
  • Carefree ironing, no setting required
  • Carefree ironing, no setting required
  • Carefree ironing, no setting required
  • Carefree ironing, no setting required
  • Carefree ironing, no setting required

Discontinued

PerfectCare XpressPressurised steam iron

GC5050/02

1 award

Carefree ironing, no setting required

Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere…in any order, without adjusting the temperature. Philips PerfectCare Xpress delivers great results without risk of burn or shine for all garments. Truly simple ironing

See all benefits

With compact, powerful steam generator inside

Carefree ironing, no setting required

  • Steam 50g/min

  • Anodilium soleplate

  • Safety Auto off + Anti-calc

  • Safe for all ironable garments

100% safe on all ironable garments

100% safe on all ironable garments

100% safe on all fabrics even the most delicate like silk, cashmere, wool, polyester. Independent iron testing institutes have used PerfectCare on the most sensitive ironable garments and they confirmed the excellence of ironing results.

100% easy to use, no adjustment required

100% easy to use, no adjustment required

100% easy to use, no adjustment required. You can now iron all ironable garments one after the other, without having to wait or to adjust the iron's temperature dial.

100% fast on all fabrics, no other steam iron is faster

100% fast on all fabrics, no other steam iron is faster

100% fast to iron, no sorting required. Iron all your garments with more effective steam.

Technical Specifications

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