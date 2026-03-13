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PerfectCare Xpress Pressurised steam iron

Discontinued

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PerfectCare XpressPressurised steam iron

GC5050/02

PerfectCare Xpress Pressurised steam iron

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

EU Declaration of conformity Philips PerfectCare Xpress Pressurised steam iron GC5050/02 - English (US)

  • PDF file, 30.4 kB
  • 13 March 2026

User Manual Philips PerfectCare Xpress Pressurised steam iron

  • PDF file, 4.3 MB
  • 13 March 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Parts & Accessories

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