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PerfectCare Xpress Pressurised steam iron
Discontinued
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GC5050/02
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EU Declaration of conformity Philips PerfectCare Xpress Pressurised steam iron GC5050/02 - English (US)
User Manual Philips PerfectCare Xpress Pressurised steam iron
All (2)
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