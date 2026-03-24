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2 year warranty

EcoCare Steam iron

Discontinued

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EcoCareSteam iron

GC3760/02

EcoCare Steam iron

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Quick start guide Philips EcoCare Steam iron

  • PDF file, 3.4 MB
  • 24 March 2026

EU Declaration of conformity Philips EcoCare Steam iron GC3760/02 - English (US)

  • PDF file, 25.7 kB
  • 13 March 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

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