2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC3760/02
100% steam power, 25%* less energy.
The innovative feature of this Philips steam iron, makes sure you get 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time it saves 25%* energy, because it reduces wasted steam. 30% of plastic and of Aluminum in iron is recycled.
Safety auto off
Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.
The soft handgrip of this Philips iron allows for comfortable ironing even during longer sessions.
The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.
Awards
Reviews
Up to 25% energy saving based on IEC 603311, compared to RI3320 at max setting