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2 year warranty

1900 series Steam iron

Discontinued

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1900 seriesSteam iron

GC1960/02

1900 series Steam iron

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Consumer Care Book Philips 1900 series Steam iron

  • PDF file, 635.6 kB
  • 13 March 2026

Quick start guide Philips 1900 series Steam iron

  • PDF file, 1.6 MB
  • 13 March 2026

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