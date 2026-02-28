2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC1960/02
Faster - from start to finish
There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. This quality Philips iron GC1960/02 has a super fast filling and emptying hole, pointed tip, and smooth-gliding soleplate.
Steam 14g/min;80g steam boost
Blue Ceralon soleplate
Anti-calc
1700 Watts
The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.
Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.
This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.
Awards
Reviews