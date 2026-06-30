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2 year warranty
Air purifier and Air humidifier
All series
Air Performer 4in1 9000 Series HEPA NanoProtect filter
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FYM970/30
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The original Philips filter perfectly fits your Air Performer 9000 Series device for high performance. 3in1 HEPA NanoProtect, Active Carbon and prefilter for protection against pollution, pollen, dust, pet dander and viruses. - English (US)
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