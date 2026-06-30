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2 year warranty

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Air Performer 4in1 9000 Series HEPA NanoProtect filter

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Air Performer 4in1 9000 SeriesHEPA NanoProtect filter

FYM970/30

Air Performer 4in1 9000 Series HEPA NanoProtect filter

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Manuals & Documentation

The original Philips filter perfectly fits your Air Performer 9000 Series device for high performance. 3in1 HEPA NanoProtect, Active Carbon and prefilter for protection against pollution, pollen, dust, pet dander and viruses. - English (US)

  • PDF file
  • 30 June 2026

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